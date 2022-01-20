Nocturne Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 495 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 58.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,876,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 58.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 56.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

