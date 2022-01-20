Noir Price Hits $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Noir has traded down 49.5% against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $114,615.67 and approximately $187.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00192879 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00036956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.69 or 0.00406733 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00069265 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,467,952 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

