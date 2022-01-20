Noked Israel Ltd Acquires New Holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 806,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,000. RADA Electronic Industries comprises approximately 2.0% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned 1.64% of RADA Electronic Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of RADA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 7,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,573. The firm has a market cap of $493.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RADA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.