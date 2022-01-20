Noked Israel Ltd Acquires New Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 328,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. Tower Semiconductor accounts for 2.3% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned about 0.31% of Tower Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after buying an additional 1,734,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,762.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,519 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,483,000 after acquiring an additional 600,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 104.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,067,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 546,097 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $37.44. 3,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,103. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

