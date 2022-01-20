Noked Israel Ltd Buys 34,520 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Noked Israel Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.5% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.6% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $66,712,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $1,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.78. 430,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.64. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,215 shares of company stock worth $178,291,695. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

