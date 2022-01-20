Noked Israel Ltd Buys Shares of 216,385 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 216,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,000. Playtika accounts for about 1.4% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned 0.05% of Playtika as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,753. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

