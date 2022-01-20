Noked Israel Ltd Has $6.10 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Noked Israel Ltd raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $54,192,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.69. 35,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

