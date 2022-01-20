Noked Israel Ltd Has $69.56 Million Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Noked Israel Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446,962 shares during the quarter. Hayward comprises 16.4% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned about 1.35% of Hayward worth $69,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 8,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $210,759.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 127,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $2,942,782.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,069 shares of company stock worth $10,458,714.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.19. 12,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,171. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

