Noked Israel Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Noked Israel Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 572,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,000 shares during the period. ION Acquisition Corp 3 makes up approximately 1.3% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned approximately 2.20% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IACC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,070,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,791,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IACC stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 43,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,365. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ION Acquisition Corp 3

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

