Noked Israel Ltd Makes New $13.87 Million Investment in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)

Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 608,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,000. Riskified comprises approximately 3.3% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned about 0.39% of Riskified at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.83. 15,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94. Riskified Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. Analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.