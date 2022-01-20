Noked Israel Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Noked Israel Ltd cut its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up about 9.0% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned 0.58% of Kornit Digital worth $38,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $274,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.09. 6,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,245. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 240.93 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $181.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average of $141.33.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

