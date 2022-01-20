Northrop Grumman (NOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post earnings of $5.97 per share for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2021 guidance at $25.200-$25.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $25.20-25.60 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOC opened at $401.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.75.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

