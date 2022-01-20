NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

