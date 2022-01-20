Novacoin Price Hits $0.14 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Novacoin has a market cap of $324,418.35 and approximately $811.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00095556 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,683.79 or 1.00177392 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00027987 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041581 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.78 or 0.00553482 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

