Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $91.70

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.70 and last traded at $92.33, with a volume of 6026279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.83.

Get Novavax alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.42.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $100,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,725 shares of company stock worth $15,780,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,782,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.