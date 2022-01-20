NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $8.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,772. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.86.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 77.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

