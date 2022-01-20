Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Shares Up 5.6%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.05 and last traded at $73.00. 462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65.

About Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

