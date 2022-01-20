NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Price Down 20%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI)’s share price dropped 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 277,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 327,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.77 million and a PE ratio of 12.50.

About NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

