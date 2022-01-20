NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Trading Up 0.3%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.05. Approximately 279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTDTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NTT DATA in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NTT DATA Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NTT DATA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.