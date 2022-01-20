Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Position Lowered by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,518 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 164.3% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 666.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 479,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,312,000 after acquiring an additional 416,635 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $410,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $679,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $518,027.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.57. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.