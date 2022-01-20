Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up to $5.35

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.75. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 935 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.59.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 185,026 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,849.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $528,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,445,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

