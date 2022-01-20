Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE NVG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,591. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1,717.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

