Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.65. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

