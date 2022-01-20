Nyerium (NYEX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $14,251.84 and $59.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,576.90 or 0.99771967 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 40,813,025 coins and its circulating supply is 35,928,397 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

