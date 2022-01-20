Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.66

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $1.79. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 87,141 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $140.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.