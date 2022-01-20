Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Sold by Oslo Asset Management AS

Oslo Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Oasis Petroleum makes up approximately 9.9% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Oslo Asset Management AS owned 0.51% of Oasis Petroleum worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 126.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 18.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $6,104,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 287.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 99.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.10. 1,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,990. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. The business had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

