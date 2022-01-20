Observer Price Hits $0.0047 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $24.85 million and $2.54 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Observer has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,262,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

