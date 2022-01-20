Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.28. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 688,153 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 1,155.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 289.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,313 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 60.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter valued at $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

