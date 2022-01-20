OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.43.

OCANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.