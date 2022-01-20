OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCFC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

