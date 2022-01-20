ODIN PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Reaches $2.51 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $13,647.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00056735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.83 or 0.07371815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00061146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,723.21 or 0.99542835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007633 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

