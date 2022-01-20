ODUWA Price Reaches $0.39 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.64 million and $3,628.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00097550 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,811.91 or 0.99906575 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00027997 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00041789 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.73 or 0.00572172 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

