OIN Finance (OIN) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $269,763.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00049477 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

