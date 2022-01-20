OKCash Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $1,195.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00095556 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,683.79 or 1.00177392 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00027987 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041581 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.78 or 0.00553482 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,153,347 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

