Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Okta worth $47,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Okta by 3,800.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Okta by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Okta by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Okta by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 873,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 217,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.96.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $197.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

