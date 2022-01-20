Olin (OLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Olin (NYSE:OLN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Olin to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Olin stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. Olin has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Olin stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of Olin worth $64,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

