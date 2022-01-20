Olyseum (OLY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.21 Million

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Olyseum has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $13,686.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Olyseum

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,515,396 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

