Omni (OMNI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.06 or 0.00007402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00323830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000826 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,311 coins and its circulating supply is 562,995 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.