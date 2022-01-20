Omnitude Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $266,189.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 22% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $753,863.24 and approximately $266,189.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00051961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00113967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

