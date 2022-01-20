ON (NYSE:ONON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.35

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 153542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.
Several research firms have issued reports on ONON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Williams Financial Group raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
About ON (NYSE:ONON)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
