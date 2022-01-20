One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.09

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.09 and traded as high as $32.99. One Liberty Properties shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 47,296 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $669.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.51%.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

