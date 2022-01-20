OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 188,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,031,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 11.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $54.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

