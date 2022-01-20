OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Price Down 2.8%

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.40 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 116.60 ($1.59). Approximately 24,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 60,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.64).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of £86.70 million and a P/E ratio of 37.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.73.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

