Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd lowered its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 499,435 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation makes up approximately 9.8% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned about 1.17% of Onto Innovation worth $41,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 180.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Onto Innovation stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,565. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,725 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,935. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

