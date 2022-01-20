Ontology (ONT) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $478.99 million and $55.20 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00194818 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00038286 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00036305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00409222 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00069049 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

