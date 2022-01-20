Oppenheimer Comments on Black Knight, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Knight in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $87.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Black Knight by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

