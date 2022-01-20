Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys 114,700 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 114,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $626,262.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 41,800 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $230,736.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 8,200 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $45,346.00.

Passage Bio stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 261,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. Passage Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $27.18.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 116,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.04.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

