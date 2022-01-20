Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Trading Down 4.1%

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 90,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 170,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59.

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Orca Gold Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

