O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post sales of $3.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $13.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.97.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $659.59 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $669.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.64.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

