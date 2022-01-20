O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 286.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $659.59 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $669.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.97.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

